Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Southern Baptist Church
1207 N. 11th Ave
Hanford, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul De La "Rudy" Cruz


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raul De La "Rudy" Cruz Obituary
Raul "Rudy" De La Cruz

Rudy, was born August 31, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He died at age 79 on Friday, February 14, 2020, two weeks after the death of his sister Teresa Pena.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Juanita Hernandez, two brothers, four sisters, and brothers-in-law Danny Guillen and Ray Pena. He is survived by seven brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held jointly with family and friends of Rudy, and his sister Teresa, on Saturday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 1207 N. 11th Ave., Hanford, Ca. 93230 A fellowship luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent; smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -