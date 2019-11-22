|
Raymond Clark Jordan
Roswell - A U.S. Army and Airforce Veteran, RAYMOND CLARK JORDAN, 79, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Dexter, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Jordan family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM.
On April 29, 1940, Raymond was born to Arthur J. Jordan and Effie L. (Abbott) Jordan in Visalia, CA. He attended Redwood High School in Visalia, CA. Raymond enlisted in the United States Airforce, in Oakland, California, on 10 Jul 1957, and later transferred to the US Army Corps (36 Artillery). He was honorably discharged on 9 Jul 1963. During his military service, he was awarded a Military Overseas Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Expert (Rifle) Certification, and Sharpshooter (Carbine) Certification.
He was a member of The Midway Assembly of God Church. Raymond was the beloved husband of Lela (Powell) Jordan, whom he married on July 30, 1960, in Ivanhoe, CA. As a result of their happy union, they had five children that he adored more than anything. Prior to retirement, Raymond worked in Mechanics, an Electrician, and as a Carpenter. He was an active member of the NRA and the Carpenters Union Organization.
A lover of nature, Raymond enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and hosting family get-togethers. He enjoyed working on carpentry and mechanics. He never met a stranger and his approach to people was to help in any way possible. Those things came from a humbled heart with gifts of compassion that are more than learned behaviors. They were characteristics of Raymond's nature; his heart was for service, and his life was dedicated to being the best man for his family. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed, not only by his family and friends, but by all those blessed enough to have known Raymond.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish memories of Raymond's are his loving wife, Lela Jordan; children: Rickie Jordan (Maria), Clayton Jordan (Chrisney), Kathy Breedyk, David Jordan (Tina), Joseph Jordan (Deidra); seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; siblings: Patricia C. Powell, and James LF Johnson; and too many friends to list.
PRECEDED: Preceding Raymond in death: his parents, Arthur J. Jordan and Effie L. (Abbott) Jordan; grandparents: Pete Jordan, and Fannie Jordan (Giton); and brother, Loyd EW Johnson.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Chosen to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Erik Washburn, Jared Lowas, Kyle Costa, Justin Jordan, Victor Mingus, and Steeler Jordan.
MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made in Raymond's honor to Midway Assembly of God, 103 Yakima Rd, Dexter, NM, or you may call 575-347-5309.
Raymond's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Chief Portillo of Dexter, Hagerman Police Department, Roswell Fire Department, and Anderson Bethany Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019