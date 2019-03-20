Raymond Dale White



Tulare - Raymond Dale White, known as Dale, was born June 28, 1938 in Tulare, California to Sam and Esther White. He passed from this world into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 17, 2019 at the age of 80 in Visalia, California.



Dale was preceded in death by parents Sam and Esther White, and his wife Sandy. He



is survived by his daughter Deborah Jacobs and husband Greg of Oologah, Oklahoma, his brother Stanley White of Pixley, sister Lynda Clark of Tulare grandchildren Katelyn Ketchum and husband Justin of Claremore, Oklahoma, Trevor Jacobs and wife Kate of Collinsville, Oklahoma, and Madison Dale Jacobs of Oologah, Oklahoma. Great granddaughter Lillian Ketchum of Claremore, Oklahoma. Nephew Adam Clark and great nieces Lola, Matilda, and Hanna all of Exeter.



Dale was raised on the 101 Ranch West of Pixley. He graduated from Delano High School. During high school he was active in FFA and team roping. Dale attended college at Chico State where he met the love of his life Sandra Clark. They married March 16, 1961. He then joined the Air Force and proudly served in San Antonio, TX. He was stationed at Brooks Air Force Base, at the Brooks School of Aerospace Medicine. His degree and interest in animal husbandry led to to his involvement in the space program. He was responsible for the care of the primates used for testing prior to sending humans to orbit.



In November 1963 president Kennedy was inspecting the facility of Brooks Air Force Base. Dale was standing outside the research center when JFK and Jackie were driven by, Dale saluted, Jackie saw him and tapped JFK of the shoulder, he turned and returned the salute. This was one of Dale's favorite memories.



While in San Antonio, Dale and Sandy welcomed their first child Deborah Lynn. After completing his service they moved to Chico. Their son Steven Andrew was born. Dale worked for Rexnord Conveyer Systems. as an Estimating Engineer. In 1988 Dale and Sandy returned to Tulare. Dale continued working in conveyer systems. He went on to work for Fisco Farm and Ranch and Walco. Dale retired to a life of dominos at the Elks, Texas Hold 'em and bragging about his grandchildren. Graveside service is being held at Tipton & Pixley Cemetery District, 10395 Avenue 144, Tipton, California at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary