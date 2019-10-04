Services
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 266-0666
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit
355 East Champlain Drive
Fresno, CA
Resources
Raymond Jose O'Canto Jr.


1959 - 2019
Raymond Jose O'Canto Jr. Obituary
Raymond Jose O'Canto, Jr.

Fresno - Raymond Jose O'Canto, Jr. of Fresno, California passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 where he was surrounded by his family. Ray was born on April 15, 1959 in Caracas, Venezuela. He is survived by his parents, Jose and Rosemarie O'Canto, his wife Denise O'Canto, his children, Diane O'Canto, Tricia and Bryan Fung, Nicole and Ian Leisle, Teryn and Ryan Buchanan, his siblings Adrienne and Jerry Zweifel of Reno, Irma and Scott Lunsford of Visalia, Michael O'Canto, Ann O'Canto of Tulare, six grandchildren and 11 nephews and nieces.

Raymond a former Redwood High School, College of the Sequoias and Fresno State Graduate will forever be remembered as the play by play commentator for the Fresno State Bull Dogs as they won the College Baseball World Series Championship in 2008. However, he is most recently remembered as the host of his T.V. show, Dine Out on The Road. Ray dedicated his life to helping others and has done so much for the local Fresno Community as well as the entire San Joaquin Valley. Living life to the fullest, he touched so many lives and will forever be missed.

A memorial mass and celebration of life for Raymond will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Spirit, 355 East Champlain Drive, Fresno, CA 93730. Flowers and messages can be sent to Lisle's Funeral Home, 1605 L. Street, Fresno, CA 93721 or you can also donate to Ray's Go Fund Me Page www.gofundme.com/helprayocanto
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 4, 2019
