Raymond M. Hernandez Sr.
Raymond M. Hernandez Sr., 58, son of the late Gregorio Hernandez Sr. and Rosa Hernandez, born on August 22, 1961 in Wildrose, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Exeter Union High School. He worked twenty or more years at Saputo Cheese in Tulare, Ca. because he believed he was a cheesehead (Green Bay Packers).
He was raised in Farmersville until he married Maricela Rios, and moved to Exeter, Ca. In 1986 he was blessed with his first son Raymond Hernandez Jr. then in 1988 he was blessed with his second son Isaiah Hernandez. He was known for his awesome dance moves, which included his famous kick and splits move. He loved Budweiser and the Green Bay Packers. He lived for his boys and grandbabies. You would see him cruising around listening to his oldies and enjoyed taking his grandbabies on cruises up Rocky Hill. He was a hardworking, caring, gentle, strong, loyal, funny man, who always opened his doors to anyone who needed a place to stay. He was a Tio and Dad to many neighborhood young men. He continued his relationship with his in laws, Mom and Dad as well.
He is survived by his mother Rosa Hernandez, his sons Raymond Hernandez/Katrina and Isaiah Hernandez/Maggie and daughter Alysha (Garcia) Hernandez, his grandbabies Ellie Hernandez, Scarlette Hernandez, Dezirae Hernandez, Raymond Hernandez III, Isaiah Hernandez Jr., Mariah Hernandez, Alina Hernandez, and Avery Nicole-Raye Hernandez, his four sisters Mary Lopez, Angela Hernandez aka Cookie, Silvia Godwin and Rosie Hernandez, and one brother Ramiro Hernandez. He is also survived by many, many, many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in laws and friends who loved him dearly, with his favorite saying "If you know then you know", LOL!
He is preceded in death by his father Gregorio Hernandez Sr. and brother Sgt. Greg Hernandez Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, 332 E. Visalia Rd., Farmersville, CA
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 9:00am at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville at 9:00am. Burial to follow at Exeter Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020