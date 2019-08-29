Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Tulare Cemetery
900 E. Kern Ave.
Tulare, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond N. Martinez


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond N. Martinez Obituary
Raymond N. Martinez

- - Raymond N. Martinez went home to his eternal Life on August 20, 2019 at the age of 94.

Raymond was born on September 10, 1924, in Visalia, to Mary Cruz and Antonio Martinez. He was raised in Lindsay.

Raymond Martinez married Aurora Mendez from Tulare on November 17, 1946. Together they celebrated 73 Years of marriage. Raymond was a WWII Veteran where he received a Purple Heart. He Retired from the Army serving 20 yrs. He settled his family back to Tulare in 1966. He worked and retired from Tulare Pipe & Electric where he was in charge of Shipping and receiving.

Raymond loved serving the Lord. He was a member of The Church of God.

Raymond is preceded death by his wife Aurora. Raymond is survived by their six children Clara Gonzalez, Vincent Martinez, Nancy Savedra, Margaret Nunez, Raymond Martinez, Eugene Martinez.

Along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and Brother Rudy Avina.

Graveside Service

Friday August 30, 2019

10:00 a.m.

Tulare Cemetery

900 E Kern Ave

Tulare, Ca
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.