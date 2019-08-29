|
|
Raymond N. Martinez
- - Raymond N. Martinez went home to his eternal Life on August 20, 2019 at the age of 94.
Raymond was born on September 10, 1924, in Visalia, to Mary Cruz and Antonio Martinez. He was raised in Lindsay.
Raymond Martinez married Aurora Mendez from Tulare on November 17, 1946. Together they celebrated 73 Years of marriage. Raymond was a WWII Veteran where he received a Purple Heart. He Retired from the Army serving 20 yrs. He settled his family back to Tulare in 1966. He worked and retired from Tulare Pipe & Electric where he was in charge of Shipping and receiving.
Raymond loved serving the Lord. He was a member of The Church of God.
Raymond is preceded death by his wife Aurora. Raymond is survived by their six children Clara Gonzalez, Vincent Martinez, Nancy Savedra, Margaret Nunez, Raymond Martinez, Eugene Martinez.
Along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and Brother Rudy Avina.
Graveside Service
Friday August 30, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Tulare Cemetery
900 E Kern Ave
Tulare, Ca
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 29, 2019