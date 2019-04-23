|
Rebecca "Becky" Lourdes Valdovinos
Visalia - On April 18, 2019 Rebecca "Becky" Lourdes Valdovinos, passed away in Visalia Ca. She was born February 11, 1963. She was proceeded by the death of her father Fermin Espinoza. She graduated from Corcoran High School class of 1981. She loved to cook and bake for her family. Becky was a loving mother to her daughters, to her mother and to her sisters. Becky leaves behind her Mother Mickey Espinoza, her companion Jerry Amaro, daughters Ashley and Ariel Valdovinos. Her sisters Yolanda, Valerie(Robert) Lee, newphews Matthew and Brandon Lee, Niece Danielle(Lee) Wraith and grandnephew Hudson James Wraith.
Visitation will be held at Bledsoe Family Peoples Funeral Chapel on Wednesday April 24th from 4pm-6pm. Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Corcoran at 7:30pm on April 24th. Holy Mass will be held April 25th, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 23, 2019