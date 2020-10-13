Or Copy this URL to Share

Reedley Arnett Seely



Las Vegas, NV - Reedley Arnett Seely



DOB: 06/18/1962



Date of Death: 09/17/2020



City of Residence: Las Vegas



Employer: Fresh Water Holding



Highschool: Graduated Mt. Whitney class of 1980



Fiance: Karen Best



Son: Chase and wife Brianne Seely, and their son Raiden, Issaquah Washington



Son: Cameron Seely and wife Melissa Seely and son August, Menifee, Ca



Daughter: Caitlyn Seely, Sacramento Ca



Father And Mother: Bill and Kathy Seely, Visalia, Ca



Brother: Damon Seely and wife Mary, Visalia, Ca



Sister: Shauna Torres and her husband Jamie Torres and 5 nephews and two nieces. Visalia, Ca



Celebration of Life at Visalia Community Church of Christ 3838 s. court st, Visalia, Ca on October 24, at 2:00 p.m.









