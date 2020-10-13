1/1
Reedley Arnett Seely
Reedley Arnett Seely

Las Vegas, NV - Reedley Arnett Seely

DOB: 06/18/1962

Date of Death: 09/17/2020

City of Residence: Las Vegas

Employer: Fresh Water Holding

Highschool: Graduated Mt. Whitney class of 1980

Fiance: Karen Best

Son: Chase and wife Brianne Seely, and their son Raiden, Issaquah Washington

Son: Cameron Seely and wife Melissa Seely and son August, Menifee, Ca

Daughter: Caitlyn Seely, Sacramento Ca

Father And Mother: Bill and Kathy Seely, Visalia, Ca

Brother: Damon Seely and wife Mary, Visalia, Ca

Sister: Shauna Torres and her husband Jamie Torres and 5 nephews and two nieces. Visalia, Ca

Celebration of Life at Visalia Community Church of Christ 3838 s. court st, Visalia, Ca on October 24, at 2:00 p.m.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

