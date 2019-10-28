Services
Rena Akins Obituary
Rena Akins

Rena Akins was born in 1927 to Richard and Nettie Lewis. She married Bob Akins in 1945. Mrs. Akins is survived by 4 children, Donna, Joyce, Donald and Gail, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great - great grandchildren.

She and her husband, Bob, farmed in the Tulare area for over 60 years. Rena will be remembered by Tulare and Visalia residents as a hardworking woman that joined her husband in doing everything from driving tractors, irrigating, veterinary work that was required on the farm, and participated in all aspects of farming and cattle ranching. For many years she was a member of the Liberty Community Church.

Celebration of Life Nov 10th 1p.m. Salser & Dillard on Caldwell Ave with a fellowship meal following immediately after at Visalia Community Church of Christ.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
