|
|
Rena Smoot
Visalia - Rena Smoot, 71, of Visalia California, died Monday, July 1st, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Hospital. She was born on January 2nd, 1948, the daughter of William and Louise Givens.
Rena worked as a server for many years and in 1984 graduated with her LVN degree from Porterville College. She worked as a nurse for 5 years and then worked in many other areas such as Utilization Review and Quality Assurance. In 2010, Rena retired from Kaweah Delta after 25 years of service. Rena loved to work on crafts, especially clay. She loved creating clay jewelry, clay dolls, and fabric dolls. Rena's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She attended every sport event, choir concert, musical, award ceremony, or any other experience they were involved in.
Rena was proceeded in death by her husband of 45 years, Rusty, and her oldest son, Scott. She leaves behind her son Shayne Smoot, daughter-in-law Kristina, and grandson Scott; her daughter Shannen Smoot Hays, son-in-law Kerry, and grandchildren Tyler (wife Eunice), Mikayla, Jersey, and Tobyn. She is also proceeded in death by both her parents, William and Louise Givens; and Sister Nancy Thorne.
A Memorial Service for Rena will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 2:00pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia with a reception at the Hays' house following. Please join us to celebrate her life.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 5, 2019