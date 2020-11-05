Renee Elvira Rico MullerRenee Muller, who loved to be called "Momma" by her kids, departed her loving family on October 24, 2020.Renee was born in Visalia, California on July 3rd, 1962 to Joe and Emma Rico.Renee was Mom to Brian Garges and Adam Muller. She raised her children with love and devotion in Exeter, Visalia, and Ivanhoe.As a receptionist and a billing clerk later in life, Renee was known for her great work ethic and always showing up on time. Renee was very friendly, always had a radiant smile, and loved talking and laughing with her coworkers. Her hobbies included relaxing while drinking coffee and listening to the police scanner, playing with her cats, gardening, and going on motorcycle rides. She was most proud of her garden, and spent many hours working in her yard making it perfect and beautiful.She is survived by her children, Brian and Adam, her two daughters-in-law, Crystal Garges and Natalie Mackey, her grandchildren, Brandon Garges and Avery Garges, as well as her many nieces and nephews.Aside from the children she doted on, Renee is survived by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Davis Roberts and Cheryl and Bruce Lungren.Graveside services will be held at Visalia Cemetery on November 10th, 2020 at 10:30 AM."My lasting memories of Mum are simple: a hardworking, passionate figure of strength who never waned in her support or love of her family, and who soldiered on, even when times were tough."