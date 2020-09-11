1/1
Reola "Colleen" Burrough

Visalia - Reola "Colleen" Burrough, 85, of Visalia, California, was granted her Angel Wings on September 3, 2020. Colleen suffered from Congestive Heart Failure.

She was born in Salina, Kansas on April 9, 1935. Colleen graduated from Medford High School in 1953 and studied at Portland State University where she received her nursing degree.

Colleen was a member of the Lions Club, Red Hats Society, and numerous charitable organizations. Her interests included family and friends, gardening, painting, arts & crafts, golf, dancing, and helping others.

Colleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen Burrough; her parents Grace and Jesse Barnes; and 8 siblings.

Colleen is survived by her daughter, Earline Robertson of Visalia, her son Mark Branum of Camas, WA; her brother Gerald Barnes of Medford, OR; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; numerous nieces and nephew; and her beloved dog, Chloe.

Donations may be sent to Lions Club Eye Foundation, P.O. Box 7999, San Francisco, CA or the Valley Oak SPCA, 29016 Highway 99, Visalia, CA 93277.

At her request no services will be held.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
