Rhiannon Marie Soares
Rhiannon Marie Soares, 39, of Tulare, Ca, was born to Richard D. Matthews on May 28th, 1980, and ascended into heaven on March 8th 2020 in Hanford, Ca.
Rhiannon graduated from Tulare Western High School in 1998 and continued her education at San Joaquin Valley College where she received her (AA) in Medical Insurance Specialist/Medical Billing in 2002. Rhiannon worked as an Office Manager at Lane Engineers in Tulare for 12 years, where she thought of her peers as extended family. Rhiannon was also a certified Notary of the Public and a licenced Independent Travel Agent. Rhiannon's biggest and most rewarding accomplishment was her three amazing sons Christian, Carson, and Caydon. She was also a loving step mother to Rachael Soares, a responsibility that came easy to her, since she learned from the best, her mother Mary Matthews. Rhiannon had a genuine smile that lit any room she entered, and that smile was always seen while in the presence of her children, her incredible family, and long list of loving friends. Rhiannon kept this smile and a positive outlook until the very end. In her free time, Rhiannon enjoyed traveling and family vacations, staying up late drinking coffee and sharing laughs with the Bernard family, and any social setting that involved the people she cared for. With her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and sometimes silly personality, every minute with Rhiannon was a memory we will all hold tight. On March 8th 2020, heaven received their greatest angel yet. Although the pain of grieving has overcome all of us, rest assured we will see her again, with a smile, outreached arms, and possibly a cold drink.
Rhiannon is survived by her husband Steven Soares, her three sons, Christian Gonzalez (20), Carson Gonzalez (16), Caydon Gonzalez (14), and her step daughter Rachael Soares (16). Father Richard Matthews, mother Mary Matthews, sister Wyndi Pasillas Gallaway, brother Aaron Pasillas (Brittany Pasillas), and brother Ryan Matthews. Rhiannon was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a group of cousins that she considered her best friends.
Service and reception will be held in the Social Hall at the Tulare Agricenter on March 20th at 1:00pm
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020