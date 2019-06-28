Ricardo Silva



Tulare - Ricardo S. Silva Jr, age 78, left the bounds of earth to touch the hand of God and forever dance with the love of his life, Mary. Ricardo, worked as a foreman for General Motors in Van Nuys, Ca, for 28 years. He enjoyed restoring old cars, weight lifting, riding his Harley and the Raiders. Most of all he loved being with his family. Ricardo, was married to the love of his life, Mary for 62 years. He is survived by his three sons, Ricardo Silva III and wife Norma of Tulare, Lonnie A. Silva and wife Sue of Santa Clarita, Alex M. Silva and wife Patricia of Visalia. A sister Irene Martinez of Lancaster. Two brothers Marcy Silva of Tulare, Joe Silva of Tulare. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service in Tulare, Ca, on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-5:00 p.m. Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Interment will immediately be followed at the Old Tulare Cemetery on Blackstone. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Condolences may be offered by logging on to www.plfuneral.com. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 28, 2019