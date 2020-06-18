Richard "Dick" Adams
Visalia - Visalia- June 9, 2020 Richard (Dick) passed into eternal life two weeks after his 95 birthday, joining his wife Trudy, daughter Mary Ann, granddaughter Megan, sister Virginia, and his parents.
Richard was the youngest and only son of Grover and Mary Gladys Adams. He married Gertrude Larson Adams in 1947 and had 9 children. Richard moved to Visalia in 2005 to be closer to family.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Marks; Children, Michael (Tess), Robert (Sandy), Rich (Anne), Theresa Polich (Tom), Jim, Dan and Tim. Also surviving are 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Richard's career with AT & T spanned from a lineman to management. He continued with a handyman business until he moved to Visalia. He loved his dogs, hunting, fishing and traveling with his sister. He was a proud WWII Veteran and a highlight of life was the Honor Flight with his son Rich in 2014.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central California Honor Flight @cvhonorflight.org. A service will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel Thursday, June 25th with a rosary at 1:00 pm, memorial service at 2:00pm. Webcast is available at www.salseranddillard.com. A reception to follow. A Private Mass and Burial are planned at a later date at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.