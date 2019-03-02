|
|
Richard Allen Weaver
Exeter -
Born on August 19th, 1958, Richard Allen Weaver is the son of Paul L. Weaver and Beverly M. Rudd. Collectively known by friends as, "Big Chief" and "Pops".
He is the father to daughters, Thea and Destiny, father to sons, Jeremy, Josh, Jacob and Koti, Step father to Jessica and Raymond.
Richard (Rick) left a plethora of memories with laughter, cynicism, wit and beautiful artwork dedicated to the fervored ideal of "Art & Freedom". His great heart spent many years at Jostens Printing, designing yearbooks for the masses. Endeavored in his free time he produced many commissioned and "Joie dé vivre" works of art.
His acute mind and heart finally stood still and found peace February 22, 2019. He passed to heavenly ways and has found his serenity. His service will be March 9th, 2019 held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel at 11:00am. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019