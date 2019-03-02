Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen Weaver


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Allen Weaver Obituary
Richard Allen Weaver

Exeter -

Born on August 19th, 1958, Richard Allen Weaver is the son of Paul L. Weaver and Beverly M. Rudd. Collectively known by friends as, "Big Chief" and "Pops".

He is the father to daughters, Thea and Destiny, father to sons, Jeremy, Josh, Jacob and Koti, Step father to Jessica and Raymond.

Richard (Rick) left a plethora of memories with laughter, cynicism, wit and beautiful artwork dedicated to the fervored ideal of "Art & Freedom". His great heart spent many years at Jostens Printing, designing yearbooks for the masses. Endeavored in his free time he produced many commissioned and "Joie dé vivre" works of art.

His acute mind and heart finally stood still and found peace February 22, 2019. He passed to heavenly ways and has found his serenity. His service will be March 9th, 2019 held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel at 11:00am. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now