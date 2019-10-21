|
Richard Basil Isham
Visalia - Richard B. Isham, born August 8, 1939 in San Diego, CA passed away October 16, 2019 surrounded by family in Visalia, CA. An alumnus of Point Loma High and Occidental College, Richard was an avid runner on the Track and Cross Country teams. He married his high school sweetheart, Laurie Shallenberger where she remained the love of his life for 59 years. Together they moved to Berkeley, CA where Richard received his Law Degree from UC Berkeley's Boalt School of Law.
Richard raised his family of four beautiful girls, Jennifer, Catherine, Julie and Margaret in Visalia, CA where he was first hired as a Tulare County Deputy District Attorney serving under Jay Ballantyne. In 1967, the late honorable Fred Jacobus became a lifelong mentor and legal partner.
As our family mourns the loss of Richard, we are comforted by the enduring love, wisdom, encouragement, tenacious endurance and courage to finish the race of life with true dignity.
Richard was extremely proud of his wife and four girls. Richard enjoyed attending his girl's sporting events, running, playing soccer and tennis, traveling and family gatherings. Richard was known for his quick wit, wisdom, smile and sparkling blue eyes. He took great pleasure reading the WSJ and Economist daily and sharing a good story or joke with family and friends. He enjoyed writing and published a legal novel, The Court's Expert. He was passionate about music and an accomplished pianist.
Throughout his professional career, Richard achieved distinguished honors. In 1975 he was sworn into the US Supreme Court, was a past President of the County Center Rotary. In 2015 Richard received the Tulare County Bar Association award in recognition of exemplary service, legal excellence, professionalism and ethics. Richard also was an instructor at College of the Sequoias, and played piano for Rotary and St. Clair's choir.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Basil and Christina Isham and his older sister Ann Kimzey. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his four daughters and family: Jennifer and Martin Zeeb with their children Jason (Gabriella) and first great granddaughter Olivia, Christine (Brandon) Zeeb-Smith and Megan. Catherine Isham and her children Christopher, Charles and Christianna. Julie and Brian Acquafresca and their children Joseph and Danielle. Margaret and Devin Stout and their children Allison and Jack. With his family gathered, Richard would proclaim with pride: "All of this started with a twinkle in his bride's eye".
We would like to express a special thanks to UCSF Research University. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the or Sequoia Regional Cancer Center Medical Oncology, 4945 W. Cypress suite "C" Visalia, CA 93277. A Service will be held Friday Nov. 8th at 1PM at St. Clair Catholic Mission in Three Rivers, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
