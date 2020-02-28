|
|
Richard "Norman" Berry
Visalia - Richard "Norman" Berry passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Norman was born on June 10, 1928 to parents Richard and Ina Berry near Cutler, CA. He graduated from Orosi High School in 1946 and attended UC Davis for 3 years, majoring in agricultural engineering. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Army and served his country during the Korean war. He achieved the rank of Sergeant during the war and received the Bronze Star with valor.
After the war Norman returned to Orosi to work on the family farm. In 1952 he met and married Zelma Mae Jones in 1953. Norman and Zelma had two children, Donald David and Martha Jane. Norman was a hard worker and enjoyed farming, passing that passion on to his son Donald. Norman loved his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Berry, brother, Kenneth Berry and daughter-in-law Barbara Berry. Norman is survived by son Donald (Kathy) Berry, daughter, Martha (Robert) Tercero, grandchildren, Allison (Jake) Fletcher, Jennifer (Sam) Blue, Katie (Brandon) Ofem, Christopher Tercero, Samantha Tercero, and seven great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4pm-7pm on Sunday, March 1. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 1pm at Smith Mountain Cemetery. A lunch will be served following services at Martha's Restaurant in Orosi. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020