Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith Mountain Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Norman" Berry


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Norman" Berry Obituary
Richard "Norman" Berry

Visalia - Richard "Norman" Berry passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Norman was born on June 10, 1928 to parents Richard and Ina Berry near Cutler, CA. He graduated from Orosi High School in 1946 and attended UC Davis for 3 years, majoring in agricultural engineering. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Army and served his country during the Korean war. He achieved the rank of Sergeant during the war and received the Bronze Star with valor.

After the war Norman returned to Orosi to work on the family farm. In 1952 he met and married Zelma Mae Jones in 1953. Norman and Zelma had two children, Donald David and Martha Jane. Norman was a hard worker and enjoyed farming, passing that passion on to his son Donald. Norman loved his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Berry, brother, Kenneth Berry and daughter-in-law Barbara Berry. Norman is survived by son Donald (Kathy) Berry, daughter, Martha (Robert) Tercero, grandchildren, Allison (Jake) Fletcher, Jennifer (Sam) Blue, Katie (Brandon) Ofem, Christopher Tercero, Samantha Tercero, and seven great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4pm-7pm on Sunday, March 1. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 1pm at Smith Mountain Cemetery. A lunch will be served following services at Martha's Restaurant in Orosi. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -