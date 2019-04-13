Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Burton (Bustah) Melton


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Burton (Bustah) Melton Obituary
Richard Burton (Bustah) Melton

Visalia - Richard B. Melton, known affectionately by his family and friends as Buster, passed away peacefully in Visalia California on March 26, 2019. Richard was born on July 1, 1929 in Palo Alto California. He spent most of his life in the San Jose area working as a facility manager for Hiller Aircraft and Varian Medical Services. He also worked as an independent contractor running a trucking business and operating heavy equipment. In 2004 he married Donna Lee Armstrong, a childhood friend, and moved to Visalia. Richard loved woodworking and was well known for his intricately carved miniature hummingbirds. Richard also loved dogs and up until the last year could be seen riding around his neighborhood on his electric scooter carrying his dog "Peanut".

Richard was predeceased by his first wife Marge and daughter Michelle. He is survived by his wife Donna, son Rick and daughters Joanne Lewis (Ralph) and Christine Fournier.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Quail Park Retirement Home, Kaweah Delta Home Health and Kaweah Delta Hospice for their loving care during the last few months of Richard's life. We would especially like to recognize Kim Stewart, a dedicated care giver and friend who provided care and encouragement during Buster's final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be directed to the Tulare County SPCA. At the request of his family, no services will be held.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.