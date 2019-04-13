|
|
Richard Burton (Bustah) Melton
Visalia - Richard B. Melton, known affectionately by his family and friends as Buster, passed away peacefully in Visalia California on March 26, 2019. Richard was born on July 1, 1929 in Palo Alto California. He spent most of his life in the San Jose area working as a facility manager for Hiller Aircraft and Varian Medical Services. He also worked as an independent contractor running a trucking business and operating heavy equipment. In 2004 he married Donna Lee Armstrong, a childhood friend, and moved to Visalia. Richard loved woodworking and was well known for his intricately carved miniature hummingbirds. Richard also loved dogs and up until the last year could be seen riding around his neighborhood on his electric scooter carrying his dog "Peanut".
Richard was predeceased by his first wife Marge and daughter Michelle. He is survived by his wife Donna, son Rick and daughters Joanne Lewis (Ralph) and Christine Fournier.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Quail Park Retirement Home, Kaweah Delta Home Health and Kaweah Delta Hospice for their loving care during the last few months of Richard's life. We would especially like to recognize Kim Stewart, a dedicated care giver and friend who provided care and encouragement during Buster's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be directed to the Tulare County SPCA. At the request of his family, no services will be held.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 13, 2019