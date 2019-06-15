|
Richard Camarillo Jr.
Visalia -
Richard went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019 after battling Non-Smokers Lung Cancer for 19 months.
Born in Dinuba, CA on 10/31/51, he was the son of Richard Sr. and Esther Camarillo. He graduated from Orosi High in 1969 and worked for PG & E for 35 years retiring in Feb. 2007. Then in September 2010, he went back to work for PG & E in the Bay Area for two additional years.
Richard was a sports fan playing basketball in High School and in many city leagues after High School. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and travel to Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and Utah. Richard was a booster and supporter of Redwood Football and Redwood Girls Basketball teams. He and his wife hosted many dinners at their home for both teams. Richard also supported the FCC & COS Girls Basketball teams for many years.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Alysha, parents Richard and Esther Camarillo. Richard is survived by his wife Sally of 47 years, son Rick (Grover Beach) (Elsa), daughter Kari, granddaughters Londyn and Jordyn, grandson Evan, sisters Mary Carrassco, Louise Counce, Gloria Garza and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia with a reception immediately following at the Veterans Memorial Building in Visalia. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 15, 2019