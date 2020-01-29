|
|
Richard Edwin Campbell
Visalia - Richard Edwin Campbell of Visalia, Ca. passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 90 years old. He came to Visalia from Oklahoma in 1951 to teach band and choir at Cutler Elementary School. After retiring from teaching, he continued working for the U. S. Department of Agriculture. He was a member and played his trombone in the orchestra at Gateway Church, 1100 S. Sowell St. in Visalia. He is survived by his two children, Brenda Owen and Kevin Campbell. At his request there will not be a service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020