Richard Geoffrey Salmon
Richard Geoffrey Salmon

Richard Geoffrey Salmon loved to sing and work with his hands to build intricate models of everything from sailing ships and catapults to tanks and radio-controlled rally cars. Even after Parkinson's made it difficult to keep his hands steady, Geoff would perch his glasses on his nose and assemble tiny plastic building blocks into amazing shapes at the Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation, where he contracted COVID-19 - the disease that claimed his life on Aug. 16.

Born to Richard and Nancy Salmon on April 2, 1952, Geoff grew up in Visalia. He graduated Mt. Whitney High School and attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before returning to work in his family's furniture business. A keen wit who loved history and read widely, Geoff's gentle soul and sense of humor made him beloved by the nephews and niece the lifelong bachelor doted on.

Geoff is survived by brothers Ted Salmon (Joni) from Tulare; Jim Salmon (Julie) from Rochester, NY; sister Jennifer Curtiss from Visalia; 5 nephews and 1 niece; and 5 great nephews and 1 great niece.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

