Richard George Louviere
Visalia - Dick was born on February 21, 1935, in New Iberia, Louisiana and passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020, in Visalia. He was preceded in death by his father, Octave "Red" Louviere; his mother, Nielus "Niel" Kocurek, and stepfather, Rudolph "Red" Kocurek; and his great grandson, Brady Louviere. He is survived by his step-mother, Frances Louviere; sister Markel Wiggs; brother, Don Louviere; son, Rick Louviere (Nancy); Grandchildren, Lori Louviere and Brian Louviere (Edith), and his great grandchildren, Tyler, Kaelin, Ayvah, and Charlotte. Dick honorably served in the United States Navy until settling down in Tulare, in 1957, where he lived until his passing. Dick worked in tire sales the majority of his life, aside from owning and operating a Shell gas station in Tulare in the early to mid 1970's. He primarily worked at Tulare Firestone, and subsequently, at TF Tire in Tulare. He tried retirement for a short time; but was bored and returned to TF Tire, continuing in sales where he said he could "get paid to hang out with my friends." He finally retired when he was in his mid 70's. He could easily be considered the "life of the party" and had many friends whom he enjoyed spending time with. He had an amazing sense of humor, was fun to be around and will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Services on January 9, 2020, at 10:00am, followed by interment at the North Tulare Cemetery. There will be a viewing on January 8, 2020, at Peer-Lorentzen Funeral Services from 4-7:00pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020