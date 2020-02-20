|
|
Richard Harold Rogers
Tulare - Richard Harold Rogers, age 81, passed peacefully from this life on Feb 14, 2020 in Visalia, CA. He was born Aug. 22, 1938 to Harold Wayne Rogers and Ruth Dorcus Rogers (Trost) in Corcoran, CA. Richard attended Waukena Elementary School and Tulare High until he enlisted in the US Navy for a short stint on the island of Kwajalein as a Seabee. He returned to Tulare in 1958 and would soon fall in love and marry the former Dorothea Fuller of Visalia. It was at this time that he joined his Father and Grandfather in the family farming business, which he would eventually own and operate. It was also where he and his wife made their home, raised their family and resided for 61 years. He later became very involved with the California Farm Equipment Show, which at that time was located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. He was instrumental in creating what would become the International Agri Center and served as chairman of the inaugural show held at its current location in 1982. He also served on the board of the Agri Center and later chaired the Antique Farm Equipment Show, both of which he remained active with throughout his life. Additionally, other organizations he participated in were Young Farmers and Ranchers, Tulare County Farm Bureau, Youth Football, Tulare Western Athletic Boosters, to name a few. He had the honor of receiving the ACSA Golden Apple Award, Farmer of the Year, Man of the Year, and as co-owner of Happy Cookers Catering, Business of the Year. His greatest pleasures in life were times spent in the mountains or on trips with family and friends, but especially with his cousin Corky Hedrix and his family in Montana. It also gave him great joy to have his family all gathered under his roof for celebrations and holidays on the ranch.
Richard is survived by his wife Dorothea, 3 children - Susan Paggi and husband Mathew, Scott Rogers and wife Anna, Matthew Rogers and wife Rachel, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 14). He is also survived by his brother Paul Rogers, and sisters Dolly June Mauldin and Sue Foster, as well as many nieces and nephews that he held near and dear. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Esther Hardeman.
Special thanks to all that donated blood on Richard's behalf. We would also like to express our sincerest appreciation to the staff at the Kaweah Delta Chronic Disease Center where he received his transfusions and Nurse Anna Bernard at the Sequoia Regional Cancer Center. As a tribute to Richard's memory, please consider donating to the Open Arms Hospice House at 3243 W. Iris Ave, Visalia, which provided exceptionally compassionate and attentive end-of-life care to Richard and his family.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Heritage Banquet Hall, 4500 S. Laspina, Tulare, CA beginning at 12:00pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020