Richard L. Hover
Visalia - Longtime local dentist Richard L. Hover passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
He was born to Fredrick H. Hover and Lyle V. Prader on August 16, 1926 in Los Angeles, California. He attended elementary school in Visalia and graduated from VUHS in 1944. He then went on to Visalia Junior College, where legend has it, in a contest, he named the school College of the Sequoias.
He enlisted in the US Army at the end of WWII and served in the Korean conflict where he received a Purple Heart after being wounded twice.
Following his stint in the army, he married his longtime sweetheart, Ona L. Knuppel on October 28, 1950. This year would have been their 70th anniversary. Shortly after their marriage, he attended Fresno State before moving to Los Angeles in 1954 where he attended University of Southern California School of Dentistry graduating in 1958 with honors.
After he completed dental school, the family relocated to Visalia where he opened his first practice. After a short time, he opened Visalia Dental Group with Paul Bohn, Lee Mirviss, Jock Peterson, Barr Miller, and Perry Metzger. In his dental school yearbook he said that his "main ambition was to be able to step out the back door of his office and shoot rabbits in between patients."
He enjoyed many hobbies during his lifetime. He loved working on cars including his beloved MG TD and Porsche Carrera. He traveled the state participating in and winning many car shows. He spent many weekends continually updating the family beach house in Cayucos, California. He was active in politics and was Ronald Reagan's Tulare County campaign manager in 1976. One of his favorite activities was organizing and emceeing his VUHS Class of '44 reunions. He and Ona enjoyed boating, gardening and music. Their grandchildren have fond memories of their bedtime harmonies. He played the harmonica and banjo at many family gatherings. He was also an avid gunsmith and collector.
He was president of the Tulare Kings Dental Society, a lifetime member of the USC Century Club, a member of the American College of Dentists and a state board dental examiner. He was also a Freemason and a Shriner. In 2002, he was inducted into the College of the Sequoias Hall of Fame where he was celebrated for his many contributions to the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Fred, and one great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Ona, and their four children; Christine Hopkins of Houston, Texas, Lucille Womack of Visalia, California, Richard (Pegi) Hover of Visalia, California, and Jennifer Simmons (Jeff) of Brookland, Arkansas. In addition, he is survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by those who crossed his path. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.millerschapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to a .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020