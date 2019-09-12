|
Richard Leimbach
Visalia - Our beloved Richard Leimbach passed from this life into Heaven on September 10, 2019 at the age of 75. Richard was born in Vallejo, California on November 13, 1943 to Harvey and Kathryn Leimbach, he was the youngest of three boys.
Richard grew up in Fresno and graduated from McLane High School where he made many lifelong friends and met the love of his life, Sheri Zeyen. Richard and Sher were married for 55 years and were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Richard's work career spanned thirty years with Sears, ranging from the lawn mower ship to district manager. The last twenty years was spent working for the California Trucking Association in various positions and culminating as Director of Safety and Education. True to his personality, he developed many deep friendships throughout the trucking industry.
Richard's greatest joy was spending time with his children and precious grandchildren. He enjoyed time spent sailing with family and close friends in Santa Cruz, Channel Islands, and Caribbean. In his retirement years, he developed a great love for woodworking in his shop.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Kathryn Leimbach., father in law Norman Zeyen, and nephew Peter Leimbach. He is survived by his wife Sheri, children Laurie Duerksen (Scott), Ronald Leimbach (Cristina), Angel Solis (Elton), and Louie Leimbach, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brothers Charles Leimbach (Regina) and Ronald Leimbach (Maureen), mother in law Muriel Zeyen, and may beloved family members.
Since his cancer diagnosis, Richard has clung to Hebrews 6:19, "We have this hope in Christ as an anchor for the soul firm and secure." As a result, Rich did not question the Lord's calling to this journey he was assigned two and a half years ago.
There will be a celebration of life services Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 am at Grace Community Church 424 N. Lovers Lane Visalia, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 12, 2019