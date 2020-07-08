Richard Louis Pereira



Richard was born in Tulare on March 11, 1948 and died June 25, 2020. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1967. He and Barbara were married for 49 years. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic until he retired in 2015, and then worked part-time at Lowe's for a few years. Richard participated in motorcycle racing in the early 1970's. He also became a pilot and he especially enjoyed peaceful, early morning flights watching the sun rise over the Sierra's.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Wilma Pereira. He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter Jacqueline in Ventura, California; his brother Robert Pereira and his wife Theresa, from Mt. Pleasant, Texas; and his brother Anthony Pereira in Northern California.









