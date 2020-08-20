Richard Michael Shannon



Richard Michael Shannon was born in Tulare, CA on Dec. 7, 1938 to CR Shannon and Mary Opal Shannon. Mike passed Aug17 in San Luis Obispo. Mike was the oldest of three children. He is survived by his brother, Pat Shannon and his sister Kelly Shannon Fox.



Mike graduated Tulare Union High School and attended California



Polytechnic State University. He married high school sweetheart Sharon Swall in1957. They were married almost 58years with Sharon's passing in 2015. They had two sons: Eric and Scott. Mike enjoyed attending their sporting and rodeo events. Scott was tragically lost in auto accident in 1983.



Mike and Sharon were involved early on in the Vapor Trailers Car Club and the Flying Farmers. They also traveled with other local farmers on trips with seed and fertilizer companies. Their love of golf took over and almost every trip involved golfing all over the world and new lifelong friends were made. Mike was a farmer his whole life and avid golfer for over 40 years. He belonged to the Visalia Country Club, Visalia Rotary Club and Visalia Elks.



Later in life Mike and Sharon enjoyed watching their grandsons J.R., Jerrid and Dustin play sports. They welcomed the birth of four great grandchildren: Cash, Kingston, Shiloh and Kerington. After Sharon's passing Mike welcomed two more great grandchildren: Clark and Walker. Mike is survived by son Eric (Kathy). Grandchildren: JR (Jayme), Jerrid (Ali) and Dustin(Meredith).



Great grand children:Cash,Kingston,Shiloh,Kherington,Clark and Walker. Brother Pat and sister Kelly, sister in law Joy Dewhirst ,Kathy"s children Megan and Cortland along many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Lori lynch for all her help the last several months with Mike. The family would also like to thank the trauma and ICU staff at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Scott Shannon Memorial, % Tulare County Farm Bureau Foundation or the Visalia



Rotary Community Foundation. Address can be found on websites.



Services will be private due to covid thru Miller Memorial









