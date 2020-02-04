|
Richard Nelson Jopling
Visalia - Dr. Richard (Dick) Jopling , father, grandfather, Baba, and beloved pediatrician passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020. For over half a century, Dr. Jopling cared for, counseled, educated, and worried about generations of Visalia's families and their children.
Richard was born to Harvey and Helen Jopling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on November 18, 1934. He grew up on a farm in the small town of Champion. After graduating from the University of Alberta in Edmonton in 1959, he moved to California to complete his residency in Internal Medicine at the Springville County Hospital. Richard completed his residency in pediatrics at the Vancouver General Hospital in British Columbia, Canada from 1962-64. He then returned to Springville, CA to serve as the Chief of Pediatrics from 1964-1967. In 1967, he moved his family to Visalia where he set up practice alongside the late Dr. John Castiglione. Dr. Jopling was a Pediatrician 24/7. He worked long hours in his Pediatric Practice serving alongside many dedicated doctors. Even the long hours in his practice couldn't keep him from serving the community. He served as Doctor on Call at football games as well as providing sports physical at local high schools. He volunteered at the Good Samaritan Clinic for years using his skill as a pediatrician to help others. The Pediatric wing of Kaweah Delta Hospital bears his name along with four other dedicated Pediatric pioneers in Visalia recognizing their service to the children of Visalia.
What people remember most about Dr. Jopling is his calm, quiet, unassuming manner that gave parents confidence that everything would be all right. He listened to parents and patients and always had the time to make the most active or frightened child or teen comfortable.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by his brother William Jopling and 3 nephews, his children Jodi (Phil) Fortney, Jerri (Mike Matson) Jopling and John (Cheree Wilhelmsen) Jopling
and his grandchildren Reilly and Shaye Fortney, Jason Jopling and Ethan Jopling
Dr. Richard (Dick) Jopling's whole life was about being a pediatrician. His legacy of serving, caring, educating and healing will live on in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
For those who knew and loved him, a celebration of life will be held at the Visalia Country Club on February 22 from 2:00-4:00. Please RSVP by February 12, 2020 to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Good Samaritan Clinic or Valley Children's Hospital. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
