Richard Patrick Silva
Visalia - Richard went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:06 am on the Silva Ranch in Visalia, California at the age of 83. He passed away peacefully in his home, holding his son Greg's hand with his grandson Joshua at his side. Richard was born in Visalia on July 17th, 1935 to Joseph & Mary Silva, one of 10 children. He graduated from Visalia High School in 1954 and served in the California Army National Guard, HHC 2/185th Infantry and Co E 2/184th Infantry, for nine years. His son would later go on to serve in both of the same brigades many years later. He married the love of his life, Ann Ballard on May 5th, 1957.
Richard enrolled in Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he received a bachelor of science in Mechanized Agriculture. During his final year at Cal Poly he entered into a business partnership with his longtime friend and neighbor, Jim Hamilton. They would go on to form S&H Harvesting and later S&H Farming. It was also during this time that Ann gave birth to their son, Gregory.
Upon graduation from Cal Poly in 1974, Richard and Ann returned to Visalia and purchased the Silva Ranch from his mother. With the help of his wife and son, in his spare time, he transformed the ranch from row crops into walnut and pecan orchards. Most of Richard's time was spent expanding S&H Harvesting into one of the largest commercial almond, walnut, and pecan harvesting businesses of its time. He was never one to be told that something couldn't be done. His innovative methods and designs still dominate the industry today, all coming from a simple drafting table in the family home.
In 1995, Richard retired to pursue his passion of antique vehicle restoration. His interest in antique vehicles began early in life as a teenager and continued on with Model A and Model T Fords. His projects were mainly one-of-a-kind vehicles. Richard was a go-to person for car enthusiasts for their projects, giving them hands-on assistance or sharing his knowledge. He was a fabricator and designer who could manufacture items for vehicles that were no longer available or were purely of his own design. He was in the process of restoring a 1941 Chevrolet pickup for his grandson.
Richard was a 30 year member of the Model A Ford Club of America; Happy Honkers Model A Ford Club of Porterville; Charter Oak Model A Ford Club of Visalia; Visalia Vapor Trailers; Tulare County Horseless Carriage Club and the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America - Central Valley Region.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Mary Silva; brothers Joseph Silva, George Silva and David Silva; and sisters Madeline Silva and Mary Ann Silva Theberge.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Ballard Silva of Visalia; son, Greg & Olena Silva of San Luis Obispo, California; grandson, Joshua Silva of Visalia; sister Adeline (Addie) & Roy Nicholas of Elk Grove, California; sister Gloria & Joe Lombardi of Fresno, California; sister Rosemary & Ken Huckaby of Tulare, and brother Eddie Silva of Visalia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In honor of his wishes, no formal funeral or memorial service is scheduled.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 6, 2019