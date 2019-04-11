|
|
Richard Tovar
Visalia - Richard I. Tovar, of Visalia, passed away on April 5, 2019, while peacefully sleeping in his home in Visalia, CA. He was 81.
Richard is survived by his wife, Charlotte, his children, Richard, Kevin, and Kristie. He is also survived by his son in law, Dameon, his daughter in law, Diana, and his 9 grandchildren.
Richard was born on June 3, 1937, in Laton, CA, to Marciano and Eloisa Tovar. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Fresno, CA, in 1956. He married Charlotte in 1963, had and raised their 3 children in Visalia. He retired from Cal Trans, in 2000.
A Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, from 5-8 PM, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Visalia District Cemetery. A lunch will follow back at the church's smaller hall after the graveside services. Friends and family are all welcome. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, Att: David May, at 36168 Rd. 112, Visalia, CA, 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 11, 2019