Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tovar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Tovar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Tovar Obituary
Richard Tovar

Visalia - Richard I. Tovar, of Visalia, passed away on April 5, 2019, while peacefully sleeping in his home in Visalia, CA. He was 81.

Richard is survived by his wife, Charlotte, his children, Richard, Kevin, and Kristie. He is also survived by his son in law, Dameon, his daughter in law, Diana, and his 9 grandchildren.

Richard was born on June 3, 1937, in Laton, CA, to Marciano and Eloisa Tovar. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Fresno, CA, in 1956. He married Charlotte in 1963, had and raised their 3 children in Visalia. He retired from Cal Trans, in 2000.

A Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, from 5-8 PM, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Visalia District Cemetery. A lunch will follow back at the church's smaller hall after the graveside services. Friends and family are all welcome. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, Att: David May, at 36168 Rd. 112, Visalia, CA, 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now