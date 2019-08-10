|
Richard W. (Dick) Barnes
After living a full life of 94+ years, Richard W. (Dick) Barnes passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 25, 2019. He maintained a sharp wit and subtle sense of humor right up to his final days, and his presence among us will be sincerely missed.
Growing up in and around the Pasadena area of Southern California, Dick loved all types of animals, but his passion was with horses and dogs.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Army Air Corp where he obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant, he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduated with a BS degree in Animal Husbandry.
While attending Cal Poly, Dick met his future wife, Jeannie Ennes during a visit home in Southern California. The couple married in January of 1950 and remained together for 61 years until Jeannie's death in 2011.
A resident of Visalia for 62 years, Dick Barnes began his professional career as an Ag Property Appraiser for Security First National Bank at the age of 28. He continued with Security First through two mergers including Pacific National Bank and finally with Bank of America, reaching the position of Senior Vice President in charge of the Bank's Western United States Agricultural Division
In September of 1961 Dick became a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Visalia, maintaining his membership to the date of his passing. In 1969-1970, He served as President of the Parents Association for the University of the Pacific located in Stockton CA. where his daughter Katy attended.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Barnes Winter and son-in-law (Chuck), his son Charles D. Barnes and daughter-in-law (Michelle), 13 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
A truly honest man of deep moral conviction, driven by his desire to make sure that those that he loved were provided and cared for to the best of his ability, he was an inspiration and a model of integrity and class.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Visalia Country Club on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 10, 2019