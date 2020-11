Rito LucioFarmersville - Rito Lucio, who was 87 years old and lived in Farmersville, CA passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Visalia, CA. A Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm located at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm. A Graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 am located at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com . Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.