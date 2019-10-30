Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Gary" Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Gary" Blair Obituary
Robert "Gary" Blair

January 8, 1941 -

October 26, 2019

Gary was born in Cushing, Oklahoma to parents Robert Harold (Bob) and Margaret Laverne Blair. He graduated Cushing High School in 1959 and the University of Central Oklahoma in 1963. After teaching for several years in Kansas, he moved to Visalia, California and began a 38 year career teaching at Orosi High School retiring in 2005. He passed away in Visalia at the age of 78 after a lingering illness.

Gary purchased a motor home a few years prior to retiring and enjoyed many monthly trips with his RV club after retirement. He especially enjoyed cooking and sharing some of his cuisine with the RV club members and fellow condo neighbors. He was an enthusiastic and twice weekly member and player in The Fountain Christian Church Bridge Club. Gary had a green thumb from the time he was born and enjoyed growing flowers and shrubs.

Gary is survived by his sisters Virginia Green and Suzi Swinford, brother Ron, nieces Jennifer Horsfield and Carrie Parker, nephews Mike Green and Robert Swinford, extended family members and his faithful companion dog, "RV".

The family would like to thank Kelly Hunter for the friendship, care and kindness she gave during Gary's final years of life. To honor his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or your local animal shelter.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -