|
|
Robert "Gary" Blair
January 8, 1941 -
October 26, 2019
Gary was born in Cushing, Oklahoma to parents Robert Harold (Bob) and Margaret Laverne Blair. He graduated Cushing High School in 1959 and the University of Central Oklahoma in 1963. After teaching for several years in Kansas, he moved to Visalia, California and began a 38 year career teaching at Orosi High School retiring in 2005. He passed away in Visalia at the age of 78 after a lingering illness.
Gary purchased a motor home a few years prior to retiring and enjoyed many monthly trips with his RV club after retirement. He especially enjoyed cooking and sharing some of his cuisine with the RV club members and fellow condo neighbors. He was an enthusiastic and twice weekly member and player in The Fountain Christian Church Bridge Club. Gary had a green thumb from the time he was born and enjoyed growing flowers and shrubs.
Gary is survived by his sisters Virginia Green and Suzi Swinford, brother Ron, nieces Jennifer Horsfield and Carrie Parker, nephews Mike Green and Robert Swinford, extended family members and his faithful companion dog, "RV".
The family would like to thank Kelly Hunter for the friendship, care and kindness she gave during Gary's final years of life. To honor his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or your local animal shelter.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019