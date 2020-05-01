|
Robert "Biker Bob" Brown Jr.
Visalia - It is with tremendous sadness that our family announces that Robert "Biker Bob" Brown, Jr. suddenly passed away at noon on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 81 in Visalia, CA. Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Brown.
Born November 6, 1938, in Wilmington, Delaware to Olive Parry Fletcher and Robert Lewis Brown, Sr., Robert worked from the 8th grade on to help support his family. In 1969, he and his family moved to Tulare County, where he worked as a machinist for most of his career. Earlier in his life, Bob worked for General Motors in Detroit, Michigan. Since 1989, he had proudly celebrated annually as an AA member and was just shy of commemorating his 33rd year of sobriety. The avid motorcycle rider loved to travel all over the United States but cherished invaluable opportunities to spend time with his family. He enjoyed cheering fanatically for the Oakland Raiders, his favorite football team. And close friends and family knew "Biker Bob" for his famous handshake.
Every morning, just as he practiced his faith, he religiously watched his daily television shows — and he simply did not miss an episode of 'The Price Is Right.' He loved to listen to several different musical genres, including outlaw country music, and he especially enjoyed sharing selections of Hank Williams' ('Hey, Good Lookin') and George Jones'('He Stopped Loving Her Today'), with his wife, Carol.
He Leaves behind his wife Carol Brown and his children: Robert Brown III (Susan), Johnny Brown (Carolyn), Colleen Aslakson (Delos), Matthew Castillo (Jooey), Melissa Fierro (Mark), Caroline Ramirez (Danny), Tony Brown, and Mary Brown. Additionally, Robert leaves behind 20 grandkids, two great-grandkids, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mom and dad, his brothers Johnny, Ronnie, Albert, and sister Peggy.
He will be missed immensely.
In these times, Bob would remind all of us to, "Keep on keeping on." Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 1 to May 2, 2020