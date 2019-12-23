|
Robert (Bob) Burton Osborn
Minden, NV - Robert (Bob) Burton Osborn was born October 3, 1940 in Lindsay, California and died at home Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Minden, Nevada.
Bob attended Lindsay schools and graduated from Lindsay High School in 1958. He began his career as a mechanic at the Flying A station in Lindsay which he eventually owned. He had the opportunity to purchase Owings Auto Parts in Lindsay which he renamed Lindsay Auto Supply. He eventually opened an adjacent sporting goods store. It was very common for Bob to get calls from farmers needing parts in the early hours of the morning, he was always willing to help. If you needed breakfast in the morning or a snack during the day you could always count on Bob to have freshly popped popcorn, hot coffee and ice-cold sodas available. Bob sold Lindsay Auto Supply and retired to Minden, Nevada with his wife Merry in July of 1997.
Bob was an avid gun collector, a family man, and a devoted friend. He loved a good buttery danish, ice cold beer, Keno, appetizers as a meal and he could tell a corny joke like no other. He dispensed stories and advice freely. He taught his daughters and his grandkids how to shoot, how to change a tire and check their oil. He traveled the world with Merry, their longest cruise being 72 days. He always was known for his orneriness and it wasn't unusual to hear Merry shout "Robert" trying to keep him in line. One of his favorite activities was taking his grandchildren to get donuts or ice cream.
Preceded in death by his father Louis Burton Osborn and his mother Elva Vivian Osborn, his two sisters Barbara Joline Smith and Cheryl Ann Cairns. He is survived by his loving wife Merry, his daughter Alicia Sundstrom and her husband Larry Park, his daughter Robin Osborn, his daughter Wendy Orm and her husband Brent, his daughter Jodi Munoz, his daughter Leslie McLaughlin and her husband Sean, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Dad we wish you your favorite cold beer, buttery danish, all the appetizers you can eat, no crowds at the range and winning Keno numbers.
At his request, there will be no service or official gathering. The family requests that you toast him with a cold beer and remember all the best moments. Donations can be made in Bob's honor to The , Atten: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019