Robert Clinton Rich "Clint"
Manteca - Robert Clinton Rich "Clint" 66, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at his daughters residence in Manteca, California after a short battle with lung cancer.
Clint was born July 3, 1952, in Exeter, California to Franklin Edward "Bud" Rich and to Lorraine Mavis "Cookie" Rich (Cook).
Clint graduated from Exeter High School, joined the United States Navy upon USS Midway, and worked 27 years as a Union Construction Laborer, the last 17 years with C.H. Bloom Construction in Stockton. Following retirement in 2006, he found his love, boating on the waterways of the Delta.
Clint is survived by his three children Erica Rich, Alicia Rich and Robert "Chad" Rich; Daughter-in law Jenny Rich, six grandchildren: Macee and Marcus Rivas, Cameron & Kaitlynn Ceja, and Victoria and Josiah Rich; one great-granddaughter, Reagan Goldman; two sisters, Niki Virden (Rich) & Marilyn Bell (Rich); Brother-in-law Jack Bell; two nieces, Coleen Montgomery (Bell) and Mellissa Bell.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Bud and Lorraine Rich.
Graveside Services will be held at Exeter District Cemetery, 719 E. Marinette, Exeter, Ca. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Arrangements are by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 9, 2019