1/1
Robert Dale Shahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Dale Shahan

Tulare - Robert Dale Shahan, loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away suddenly September 14, 2020 in Visalia, Ca. at the age of 59.

Robert (Bobby) was born on May 1, 1961 in Visalia, Ca. to H.L. and Shirley Epperson Shahan. He attended Tulare City Schools and graduated from Tulare Union in 1980. While growing up he played Pop Warner and high school football. Most of the time you could find him at his father's automotive shop learning how to repair motors or at the drag races.

He was employed by the City of Tulare for many years as a building maintenance technician and finished his career as a supervisor for MP Nexlevel traveling up and down the state of California before retiring.

It was May 2017 that Bobby was reunited with an old school friend, Carla Aldaco. From the time they reunited, they fell head over heels for one another and filled their days with laughter. Many people noticed the special love story of Bobby and Carla, calling it an inspiration and building faith that love could always be found. Their love was evident through the endless stream of Facebook posts documenting their lives together.

After a short courtship, Bobby and Carla realized that they had found their soulmate and vowed to spend their lives growing in their love and support for one another. On June 28, 2018, Bobby proposed to Carla in front of their family and friends. They were married in an intimate ceremony in front of their best friends May 4, 2019.

With Carla's encouragement and strength, Bobby was able to reignite his passion for race cars. He began fixing up the race car that he and his dad had built almost 20 years ago. At the time of his death, he was testing and tuning the car to begin racing it next season and had planned to dedicate the car to the memory of his father, H.L. Shahan. He left this world doing what he loved most.

He is proceded in death by his father, H.L. and Uncle Jacob Epperson. He leaves behind his soulmate, Carla Aldaco-Shahan. Daughters, Brittani Shahan, Courtani Estep and Ashley Shahan. Mother, Shirley Shahan Bridges (Ken). Sister, Janet Correia (Clarence). Brother, Steven Shahan (Kim). Father-In-Law Ronnie Aldaco (Sally). Stepsons Ryan Mills (Yvonne), Evan Mills (Cherish) and stepdaughter, Shelby Lombardi (Nick). Grandchildren, Kolbey, Conner, Lani, Reighly and Piper. His Aunt Kathleen Trimble (Stanley), Uncle Gerald Epperson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bobby was one of a kind and always the life of the party. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all.

Outside services will be held Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m at The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, Ca. with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in his name. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved