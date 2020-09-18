Robert Dale Shahan
Tulare - Robert Dale Shahan, loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away suddenly September 14, 2020 in Visalia, Ca. at the age of 59.
Robert (Bobby) was born on May 1, 1961 in Visalia, Ca. to H.L. and Shirley Epperson Shahan. He attended Tulare City Schools and graduated from Tulare Union in 1980. While growing up he played Pop Warner and high school football. Most of the time you could find him at his father's automotive shop learning how to repair motors or at the drag races.
He was employed by the City of Tulare for many years as a building maintenance technician and finished his career as a supervisor for MP Nexlevel traveling up and down the state of California before retiring.
It was May 2017 that Bobby was reunited with an old school friend, Carla Aldaco. From the time they reunited, they fell head over heels for one another and filled their days with laughter. Many people noticed the special love story of Bobby and Carla, calling it an inspiration and building faith that love could always be found. Their love was evident through the endless stream of Facebook posts documenting their lives together.
After a short courtship, Bobby and Carla realized that they had found their soulmate and vowed to spend their lives growing in their love and support for one another. On June 28, 2018, Bobby proposed to Carla in front of their family and friends. They were married in an intimate ceremony in front of their best friends May 4, 2019.
With Carla's encouragement and strength, Bobby was able to reignite his passion for race cars. He began fixing up the race car that he and his dad had built almost 20 years ago. At the time of his death, he was testing and tuning the car to begin racing it next season and had planned to dedicate the car to the memory of his father, H.L. Shahan. He left this world doing what he loved most.
He is proceded in death by his father, H.L. and Uncle Jacob Epperson. He leaves behind his soulmate, Carla Aldaco-Shahan. Daughters, Brittani Shahan, Courtani Estep and Ashley Shahan. Mother, Shirley Shahan Bridges (Ken). Sister, Janet Correia (Clarence). Brother, Steven Shahan (Kim). Father-In-Law Ronnie Aldaco (Sally). Stepsons Ryan Mills (Yvonne), Evan Mills (Cherish) and stepdaughter, Shelby Lombardi (Nick). Grandchildren, Kolbey, Conner, Lani, Reighly and Piper. His Aunt Kathleen Trimble (Stanley), Uncle Gerald Epperson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bobby was one of a kind and always the life of the party. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all.
Outside services will be held Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m at The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, Ca. with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
in his name. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com