Robert E Nagel
Tulare - Robert E. Nagel died July 19, 2019 in Tulare. Bob was born at home to John Samuel and Ethel Nagel on Dec.29, 1923.
He graduated in 1942 from Tulare Union High School. Along with his brother Eldon he went to work at Rankin Air Academy as an airplane mechanic. There he met Betty, his wife of 75 years. During the war he served in the Army-Air Corps in Hawaii. He came home to his farm in Exeter, later in Woodlake and finally in Tulare when he bought his dad's farm. Among other jobs he worked for the U S Post Office.
Bob was an active member of Methodist Men, the YMCA, and the Tulare County Historical Society.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife, their 3 children, Rob, Dale, and Jan, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grand children and 2 great, great, grandchildren.
Bob was a man of his word. He believed a handshake deal was solid. As he said, "You know what's right and what's wrong. Do what's right."
At his request no services are planned.
Services were Entrusted to: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, 409 N K Street, Tulare, CA., www.sterlingsmithfd.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 24, 2019