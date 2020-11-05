1/1
Robert Edward Andrews
Robert Edward Andrews

Tulare - Robert E. Andrews of Tulare, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by Loved ones on Oct. 27, 2020 in Fresno CA.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Christine Andrews, Son, Roger Andrews Sr.

Daughters, Yvette Andrews-Mitchell (Eduar), Cynthia Andrews-Nesmith (James).

8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, and 5 sisters.

The family would like to thank: Dr. Jon Miyakawa & staff, Dr. Leo Fong and the staff at Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital.

Viewing will be held on Wed. Nov. 11, 2020 from 11AM-3PM at Sterling Smith Tulare.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
