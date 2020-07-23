1/1
Robert Eugene Bergen
Visalia - Robert Eugene Bergen, 82, of Visalia, Ca passed away peacefully in his home on Friday July 10th 2020. Bob was born to John and Justine Bergen on October 4th, 1937 in Reedley, CA. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. Bob left behind his companion of 35 years Diane Toledo, his two daughters, Carolyn and Sondra Bergen, 4 granddaughters and 3 great-granddaughters. Also survived by his niece, Holly Torrez (Chris Torrez) and their 3 sons Dominic, Gunner and Mattis, nephews Michael, Daniel and Mark Toledo (Raelyn).

Bob was a long time Escrow Officer for local Title and Escrow companies. After his retirement, he worked as a real estate consultant for Jeff Yurosek Realty in Bakersfield, Ca. Bob enjoyed traveling as long as it included a beach, sun bathing and a beer in his hand. One of his favorite vacations was going to Maui for his birthday every year with Diane.

Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2011. During his journey with Parkinson's, at times he required extra help. Diane wants to thank Sandra, Colleen and Nicole for helping her with keeping Bob looking and smelling good. Bob always had smiles and "hersey kisses" for Sandra. To Gregg (personal trainer), thank you for always keeping Bob moving to his last final days. To Marky Toledo and Joe Ackerman, for always being a phone call away to be the muscles to lift him up when Diane couldn't.

A Memorial Service will be held for Bob from 12:00-2:00pm on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia. In lieu of flowers please donate to our local Parkinson's foundation by check or via online:

UCLA Development

10920 Wilshire Blvd STE 900

Los Angeles, CA 90024-65416

(please include Parkinson's on memo line) https://giving.ucla.edu/Campaign/Donate.aspx?SiteNum=203&fund=62184O

Memorial Tributes and Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com






Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
