Robert Eugene (Bob) Silveria
Robert Eugene (Bob) Silveria passed away December 5, 2019. He was born in Visalia, California on September 26, 1939 to John and Mamie Silveria. He graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1957. He married Gleneda Marciochi in 1962. Together, they built a home, raised a family, and resided in Visalia for the next 57 years. In 1970, he went to work for C&S Distributing (Coors), where he worked as a driver, then as a route salesman until his retirement in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Gleneda, his children, Debra Theis (Steve), Daren Silveria (Dori), grandchildren Derek Barker, Lindsey McMahon (Christopher), Nicholas Theis (Brittany), Faith Silveria, great-grandchildren Reegan and Payton McMahon, sister Geraldine Souza, sister in law Bernice Silveria, brother in law, Ron Marciochi, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Mamie Silveria, and his big brother, W. John Silveria.
Dad was known by family and friends for his straightforward honesty, great work ethic, along with a spirit and smile that could light up a room. In retirement, forever the family man, Papa was the reliable supporter at every school and sporting event of his grandchildren. During these years, he also gained enjoyment from the routine breakfast gatherings at Ryan's Place with his group of fellow, retired Mt. Whitney buddies. For decades, you could find him around Visalia in his pride and joy, "Old Blue", his 1971 El Camino. Dad will be dearly missed.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, December 19, 6:00pm, at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, Ca. Funeral mass will be held Friday, December 20, 10:00am at St. Mary's Catholic church, 608 N. Church, Visalia.
The family would like to deeply thank all of the friends and loved ones who supported Dad through his battle the past 18 months. The countless visits and outpouring of love were greatly appreciated and helped sustain Dad during trying times. A heartfelt thanks also to Katrina and Senovia at Sequoia Cancer Center, as well as the entire staff at Westgate Gardens.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019