Robert Henry Muñoz



On November 7, 2020, Robert Henry Peña Muñoz passed away at the age of 72.



Robert was born on September 5, 1948 in Woodlake, CA to Carmen and Emilia (Peña) Muñoz. Robert graduated from Woodlake High School in 1967 and married Alice Nevarez on August 30, 1968. Robert worked at Bayly's, Kraft, and Häagen-Dazs. Upon his retirement, Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the casino, watching the San Francisco Giants, and tending to his garden.



Robert is survived by his children Robert Muñoz, Carmen Garcia, Rebecca Garza, Melissa Almeida, and Cynthia Muñoz; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Nancy Renteria. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Carmen and Emilia (Peña) Muñoz.



Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew him and will be remembered by his sense of humor and by the peace sign he would greet people with.









