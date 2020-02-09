Services
Visalia - It is with great sadness, family and friends announce the passing of our dear Robert J. Ellis, 79, on January 22, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Robert was born and raised in Canada. He served in the US Army and was proud of his service to the USA. He taught English for 35 years at Mt. Whitney High School and was greatly admired. Robert was a long-standing supporter of the California Democratic Party. A friend to many in his community, Robert appreciated fine arts/the theater/symphony, and was also a passionate supporter of the CA Writing Project. He truly loved his many fur-babies and loved traveling to Canada to visit his adoring family. A Celebration of Life will held at Mt. Whitney High School, Room S-12 (room behind the cafeteria), Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 6 - 8pm. In his honor, the Robert J. Ellis Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in English Fund at Mt. Whitney High School has been set up to assist college bound Seniors. Donations welcomed.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
