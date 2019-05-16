Services
Pitts Chapel - of Greenlawn Funeral Homes - Bolivar
316 East Broadway Street
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-5211
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Shady Grove Cemetery
Fair Play, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jackson "Jack" Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Jackson "Jack" Griffin Obituary
He was born prematurely at home on May 15, 1929, in Fair Play, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings. His parents were Roy S. and Sarah Ann (Sawyer) Griffin. He was the fourth of ten children born in his family and the last of his generation to survive. His siblings were Margie (Sawyer) Galyon, Joetta (Griffin) Curl Badiali, Roy Jr., John, Gene, Jerold, Jerry, James, and Janet.
Robert was called Jack throughout his life. Jack married Dorothy Jean (Furnas), his one true love, on June 26, 1949. They were married 68 years. They had four daughters who survive him: Florence Ann Sebren and husband Don of Sommerville, TN, Roberta Jean Drake and husband Ronnie of Needmore, MO, Carol Mayona Larssen of Fair Play, MO, and Claudia Jane Gaylord and husband Ron of Fair Play, MO. There are 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.
The family will celebrate his life with a party after his graveside service. He will be interred at Shady Grove Cemetery Fair Play, MO, less than a half mile from his birthplace, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM. He loved greatly and will be greatly missed!!!!
Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Published in Tulare County on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now