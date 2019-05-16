|
|
He was born prematurely at home on May 15, 1929, in Fair Play, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings. His parents were Roy S. and Sarah Ann (Sawyer) Griffin. He was the fourth of ten children born in his family and the last of his generation to survive. His siblings were Margie (Sawyer) Galyon, Joetta (Griffin) Curl Badiali, Roy Jr., John, Gene, Jerold, Jerry, James, and Janet.
Robert was called Jack throughout his life. Jack married Dorothy Jean (Furnas), his one true love, on June 26, 1949. They were married 68 years. They had four daughters who survive him: Florence Ann Sebren and husband Don of Sommerville, TN, Roberta Jean Drake and husband Ronnie of Needmore, MO, Carol Mayona Larssen of Fair Play, MO, and Claudia Jane Gaylord and husband Ron of Fair Play, MO. There are 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.
The family will celebrate his life with a party after his graveside service. He will be interred at Shady Grove Cemetery Fair Play, MO, less than a half mile from his birthplace, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM. He loved greatly and will be greatly missed!!!!
Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Published in Tulare County on May 16, 2019