Robert James Soults



Tulare - Robert (Robby) James Soults, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Hospital. He was the owner of Soults Pump and Equipment Company.Robby was born August 24, 1940 to Robert Charles and Ethel Vera Soults,of Tulare. He attended Laurel Elementary School and graduated from Tulare Union High School, Class of 1958. He married Doris L. Myers on June 26, 1960 at the Visalia Methodist Church. He was a member of the Tulare United Methodist Church.Robby worked for Soults Pump Company with his father and later became a business partner, as a young man. He continued his daily, ongoing business administration until February 15, 2019. He was very involved with the Agri Center and an original member of the men that designed the Heritage Complex. He was a long time member and board member of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association and was instrumental in the start of the California Antique Farm Equipment Show. Robby loved anything with an engine! He was an avid John Deere tractor collector and restorer.He was preceeded in death by his wife, Doris L. Soults, in 2007. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Suarez-Terronez, of Tulare and husband Gabe, his son David Soults of Visalia and his wife Valerie. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kimberly Soults Shultz, Colorado and her husband Jason, Kenneth Serpa, of Visalia, Zachary Serpa and his wife Jessie, of Tulare and Chloe Suarez and Ethan Suarez of Tulare; Also step-granddaughters, Camille Johnstone and Gabryel Terronez and step-grandsons, Andrew Johnstone and Jereme Terronez, both of Tulare. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Aiden, Lily, Olivia and Carlos. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Tulare District Cemetery. Funeral services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary