|
|
Robert Kendall Derr
Visalia - October 29, 1966 - July 3, 2019
If we could bestow a title upon Robert Derr, it would be Mayor of Visalia because he seemed to know everyone who lived here.
For 35 years, Robert worked to beautify the city he loved and lived in since kindergarten. He passed away while landscaping, doing what he loved and lived for since high school. He was 52 years old.
Robert lived life to the fullest, had the kindest heart, loved the Lord and adored his kids. Robert Kendall Derr will be missed for his honesty, witty sense of humor, deep passion for fishing, undeniable knowledge of horticulture, talent for landscaping, love of his children, and passion for life. A beloved father, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. We will also remember and fondly recall his, "Robert-isms", as anyone who knew him could attest. He had an amazing memory for the smallest detail and was always eager to share with anyone within earshot.
Robert was born into a military family on October 29, 1966 in Long Beach, CA. His family settled in Visalia where Robert started school at Willow Glen and from that moment on this town was home and the place he grew to cherish.
Robert married the love of his life, Anna Rodriguez Derr and they had a son Nathaniel Derr. Through marriage Rob gained a family of 3 more children; Jorge Velasquez, Luis Perez and Jamilette Derr Rodriguez. He was widowed in 2006 and no one ever replaced his beloved Anna. He was the proud son of Commander Thomas George and Betty Ann Derr, and beloved youngest brother to six Derr, Kellogg, and Garver siblings of Visalia, Exeter, Mt. Shasta, Napa, and Pennsylvania; 16 nieces and nephews and 3 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Visalia Veterans Memorial Building at 609 W Center Ave, Visalia on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 1 pm.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for his children in Robert Derr's name.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 13, 2019