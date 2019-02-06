Services
Visalia - Robert L. Fisler, known by most as Bob, was born on January 14, 1927 to Oscar Fisler and Eulalia MacArthur.

Bob passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at age 91.

Bob spent his youth in Evanston Illinois and loved working after school as a soda jerk in his parent's drugstore. In the early 1950's Bob moved to Phoenix Arizona after his discharge from the Army. In Arizona, Bob worked as a Highway Patrolman. In 1967 Bob and his family moved to Huntington Beach California where Bob worked in computer technology in a defense firm. In the 1980's Bob moved to Visalia and was employed by Proteus.

Bob's favorite thing to do was study the Bible and he became quite a scholar. You could find him at different churches and Bible studies all over Visalia. Bob had abandoned his life to serving Jesus Christ and trusted in the Lord completely. He encouraged all to talk to the Lord and expect amazing results! You could also find Bob at Valhalla Restaurant or at the Sizzler Restaurant where he liked to fellowship with friends.

Bob is survived by his son, James R. Fisler.

A Celebration of Bob's life is scheduled for Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In the small auditorium at Gateway Church, 1100 S. Sowell Street, Visalia. All welcome.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 6, 2019
