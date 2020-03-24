|
|
Robert "Bob" Lawrence Hamar
Visalia - Robert "Bob" Lawrence Hamar, surrounded by his family's love, went to his heavenly home on March 18, 2020, after a courageous two year battle with cancer. He was 67 years old. Bob's devotion to his family and his firm belief in God's unfailing love, strengthened him for his final battle in the flesh and gave him peace till Jesus called him home. Bob will always be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor, and his willingness to lend a helping hand.
Bob was born in Visalia, California to the late Lawrence and Lora Hamar on October 3, 1952. He grew up in Visalia with his three siblings, Judy, Joan, and John. Bob graduated from Redwood High School in 1970. He furthered his education at the College of the Sequoias and then transferred to the University of California Davis receiving his Bachelors of Science in Environmental Planning and Management. This degree lead to his life long career that involved working with the housing industry in various capacities.
Bob was raised with Christian values and a strong work ethic. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball with his friends and in Little League, participating in school sports such as track and cross country, raising messenger pigeons, and being a paperboy. His family heard many times how he delivered the newspapers on his bike be it "rain or shine". Bob also worked a few summers for Mosquito Abatement during his college days which also resulted in humorous stories. Bob's love of life and his friends carried over to his years as a husband and father.
Bob met his loving wife, Janet Berry, after graduating from UC Davis. They were married in the summer of 1978. After marrying, they moved to Sacramento where he worked as a city planner for a year. Then he accepted a city planner position with the City of Dinuba. Soon an opportunity opened up to manage a non-profit organization called Visalians Interested in Affordable Housing (VIAH) which Bob thoroughly enjoyed being a part of. VIAH was recognized nationally as a progressive non-profit organization that enabled first time home buyers an opportunity to fulfill their dreams of owning a home. During this time, Bob continued his interest in housing by developing Glenn View Estates in Exeter. Up to his retirement in 2019, Bob worked for the Housing Authority of Tulare County where he continued to enjoy building new friendships.
After moving back to Dinuba and then the Visalia area in the early 1980's, Bob and Janet started their family. They were blessed with four children, Hannah, Kelsey, Katelyn, and Bradley. From the beginning, Bob dedicated his children to God and raised his daughters and son with patience, discipline, and humility based on Biblical principles. The years with his wife and children were filled with many wonderful memories. Bob loved life and always found a variety of activities for his children to be involved in to help develop their characters and God given talents. Besides attending church activities through the years at Grace Community and then Gateway, Bob and his family were involved in the YMCA Indian Guides and Princesses, Elbow Creek 4-H Club, National Little League, and numerous traveling sports teams. He also was an active member of the Kiwanis Club, which he was a past president of. Bob was a man of action and not of idle words. He was willing to help out at anytime modeling for his children the importance of serving others.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janet Hamar of Visalia; his four children and their spouses, Hannah Mendoza (Oscar) of Visalia, Kelsey Quinlan (John) of Visalia, Katelyn teVelde (Eric) of Kingsburg, and Bradley Hamar (Riley) of Chico; 11 grandchildren, who lit up his life when they called him "Papa"; his sisters Judy Dunworth of Clovis, Joan Purdom of Visalia, and his brother, John Hamar (Ingrid) of Visalia; brother in-laws, Jim Berry (Randi) of Portland, Oregon, Fred Berry (Caroline) of Visalia, Bob Berry (Colleen) of Cutler; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lora Hamar; his in-laws, Kenneth and Billie Berry; his brother-in-laws, Wayne Dunworth and Bill Purdom; and his infant brother.
Bob's daily testimony during his time with us on earth was the importance of having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ (John 3:16) and the love of family.
Family is having a private graveside service. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held for family and friends at a later time. The family requests that remembrances be made to Gateway Church, 1100 South Sowell St., Visalia 93277 or .
