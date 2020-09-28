Robert Leroy Swall
Albany, OR - Robert "Bob" Leroy Swall, 89 of Albany, OR passed away at his home on September 10, 2020.
Bob was born to Richard and Vesta Swall on his family farm near Tulare and graduated from Visalia Union High School. Some of his favorite memories were of camping trips to his family cabin near Bishop and his time in the Visalia Vapor Trailers Car Club.
Bob was a twenty year USAF veteran before residing in Corvallis, OR and working for Benton County. He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; his children Dale, Elizabeth, Raymond, and Margaret and two granddaughters.
Services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR at a later date and time. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
